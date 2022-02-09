Nantes vs Bastia prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Nantes host second-tier Bastia at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Coupe de France.

The Canaries are looking to put their 1-0 league defeat to Strasbourg behind them and reach the last four of the cup for the first time since 2019.

Bastia, meanwhile, have caused a huge surprise by reaching this far, defeating two top-flight sides, Clermont Foot and Reims, in their last two encounters.

Winners of the 1980-81 Coup de France, the Blues have conceded only thrice in five cup games this season, their defensive solidity playing a big part in their unlikely march so far.

Nantes haven't covered themselves in glory either but have been a tough nut to crack on home soil.

Nantes vs Bastia Head-To-Head

In the last 26 clashes, the spoils have been closely shared, with the Canaries winning nine times against Bastia, who've beaten them in eight games during that period.

Their last encounter came in March 2017 in the league when the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Bastia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Nantes vs Bastia Team News

Nantes

Samuel Moutoussamy went off with a hamstring problem in their last game against Strasbourg, while Wylan Cyprien tested positive for COVID.

Neither of the two players is expected to play a part on Thursday.

But on the bright side, the Canaries will have Jean-Charles Castelletto, Charles Traore and Kalifa Coulibaly back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Samuel Moutoussamy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wylan Cyprien

Bastia

The Blues will have Dominique Guidi and Kylian Kaiboue back from their respective bans.

However, Thomas Vincensini and Harrison Manzala remain injured.

Injured: Thomas Vincensini, Harrison Manzala

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nantes vs Bastia Predicted XI

Nantes (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei Girotto, Charles Traore; Pedro Chirivella, Lodovic Blas; Willem Geubbels, Roli Pereira de Sa, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo Muani.

Bastia (5-2-1-2): Johny Placide; Julien Le Cardinal, Yohan Bocognano, Dominique Guidi, Joris Sainati, Kevin Schur; Christophe Vincent, Yacouba Sylla; Sebastien Salles-Lamonge; Benjamin Santelli, Frank Magri.

Nantes vs Bastia Prediction

Bastia have reached this far on the back of their solid defense, so they'll be confident of their chances.

However, the home side have not been pushovers either, especially in their backyard.

Armed with some good attacking options, Nantes should win this one.

Prediction: Nantes 2-0 Bastia

