Nantes vs Bordeaux Prediction and Betting tips | 24th April 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Nantes will lock horns with Bordeaux at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday afternoon.

Nantes are struggling for form at the moment and have fallen behind in their pursuit of continental football. They were beaten 3-2 by second-placed Olympique Marseille last time out. Nantes took the lead twice but were pegged back on both occasions before falling behind 15 minutes from time.

The Canaries now sit tenth in the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 33 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend to keep their European ambitions alive.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, have had an abysmal campaign and are inching ever closer towards relegation. They were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow relegation battlers Saint-Etienne last weekend, squandering a two-goal lead.

Bordeaux are 19th in the league standings with just 27 points from 33 games. The visitors, who are five points away from safety, are running out of time to salvalge their campaign. They will be desperate to pick up maximum points on Sunday.

Nantes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Nantes and Bordeaux. The hosts have won 11 of these matchups, while Bordeaux have won 17 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

• The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they last faced off earlier this season.

• Nantes are unbeaten in their last three clashes with Bordeaux, after losing four of the five games before that.

• Bordeaux have statistically the worst defence in the top three tiers of French football, conceding a whopping 79 goals.

• Nantes are without a clean sheet in their last six outings.

• The Canaries are winless in their last two home games. They last failed to win back-to-back home league games between November and December last year.

Nantes vs Bordeaux Prediction

Nantes are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six outings in the league. They have failed to win back-to-back home games and will look to end that when they play on Sunday.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are winless in back-to-back games and have won just one of their last 11 matches. They have struggled away from home this season, winning just two of their 16 games on the road.

Neither team is enjoying life at the moment, but the poor away form of the visitors could mean the points going Nantes' way.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Bordeaux.

Nantes vs Bordeaux

Tip 1 - Result: Nantes.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Nantes and Bordeaux have scored in their last four and five games respectively).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 (There have been over 2.5 goals in eight of Bordeaux's last ten away games).

