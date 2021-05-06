Nantes vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees a Ligue 1 clash of strugglers as Nantes take on Bordeaux at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

With three games to go, Nantes remain in 18th place in the relegation playoff spot, while Bordeaux are in 15th but are not mathematically safe either.

Can Nantes pick up their third win in a row to give them more hope of survival or will Bordeaux follow up their win over Rennes with another victory?

Nantes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Clearly recognizing the threat of relegation looming over them, Nantes have recorded their first back-to-back wins of 2020-21 in recent weeks.

They’re still in trouble, as they sit in the relegation playoff spot and are four points behind 17th-placed Lorient.

But a third win in a row would give them some real hope, and their performance in their 1-4 win over Brest should have their confidence sky-high.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux snapped a five-match losing streak last week by upsetting Europe-chasing Rennes 1-0.

The win halted any fears of a free-fall into relegation, and a victory here would ensure Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 safety from a mathematical standpoint.

However, given that Jean-Louis Gasset’s side had only won one game since 24 January before last weekend, they could slip back into poor form.

The last time these teams faced off was in August, when the game ended 0-0 despite Bordeaux being reduced to 10 men.

Overall, Bordeaux have won four of their last six meetings with Nantes.

Nantes form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Nantes vs Bordeaux Team News

Nantes

Defender Charles Traore will miss out with an injury, while Jean-Charles Castelletto is suspended.

Injured: Charles Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jean-Charles Castelletto

Bordeaux

Three players are expected to miss out on this game for Bordeaux, including experienced defender Laurent Koscielny.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Otavio

Doubtful: Dilane Bakwa

Suspended: None

Mettez à jour votre fond d’écran grâce au #WallpaperWednesday

😉📱💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/wIlRGuijzJ — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) May 5, 2021

Nantes vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Loris Benito, Youssouf Sabaly, Mehdi Zerkane, Yacine Adli, Hatem Ben Arfa, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Sekou Mara

Nantes vs Bordeaux Prediction

This is a close one to call as both sides seem to have arrested their slumps in recent weeks.

However, Nantes come into the game in better form, with home advantage and with more to play for as they’re still under threat of relegation.

We expect a tight home win in this encounter.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Bordeaux