Nantes vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Nantes will welcome Brenton rivals Brest to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts lost 2-1 to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their away game last week. Mostafa Mohamed equalized in the 55th minute of the match, with Florent Mollet providing the assist. PSG dug deep to bag the match-winner in the 83rd minute, with Randal Kolo Muani scoring against his youth club.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings, recording three wins. In their previous outing, Jérémy Le Douaron's 75th-minute goal helped them register a 1-0 win over Metz. The win helped them retain a two-point lead over sixth-placed Marseille.

Nantes vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have seven wins in this fixture and five games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Both teams have scored 19 goals in 15 league games this season. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding 10 goals fewer (15).

The hosts have lost 17 times in Ligue 1 in 2023, more than any other side in the ongoing calendar year.

Nantes have lost just once at home in their last seven league outings, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Brest have enjoyed an unbeaten run since resuming league action after the international break, recording three wins in four games.

The visitors have just one win in their last 12 away games against the hosts, who have registered 10 wins in that period.

Four of the visitors' seven wins in Ligue 1 this season have come in away games.

Nantes vs Brest Prediction

La Maison Jaune have recently seen a drop in form, with just one win in their last six league outings. They have suffered four defeats in that period and have failed to find the back of the net three times in these games. They have lost just once at home in Ligue 1 meetings against the visitors, recording six wins in a row.

Jocelyn Gourvennec remains without the services of Ignatius Ganago, who is out for the season while Fabien Centonze and Pedro Chirivella are back from injuries and are in contention to start here. Jean-Kévin Duverne will serve a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Les Pirates have seen an upturn in form recently, recording three wins in four games. They have scored eight goals in these games while conceding just twice. They have won their last two away games on the trot and will look to build on that form here.

Eric Roy remains without the services of Jordan Amavi, who is a long-term absentee while Achraf Dari, who picked up an injury in the match against Metz, has not recovered in time for the match and will not travel to Nantes.

While the visitors head into the match in better form than the hosts, they have a poor record in away games in this fixture. Derbies bring out the best in teams and, considering the bragging rights that are at stake here, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Brest

Nantes vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florent Mollet to score or assist any time - Yes