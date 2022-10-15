Nantes vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Nantes will host Brest at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday (October 16) afternoon in Ligue 1.

The Canaries have endured an abysmal start to their season, which has pressure now mounting on manager Antoine Kombouare. They were beaten 3-0 by Stade Rennais in their last league outing.

Nantes then suffered an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Nantes are 19th in the standings with just seven points from ten games. They will exit the drop zone with a win this weekend and will look to do just that.

Brest, meanwhile, have also struggled to come alive this season, but unlike their opponents, they have parted ways with manager Michel Der Zakarian. They were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Lorient in their last game, squandering the lead handed to them by Romain Del Castillo inside 20 minutes.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the standings and are just one point behind their weekend opponents. Best will look to leapfrog them with maximum points this weekend.

Nantes vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Nantes and Brest. The hosts have won ten of those meetings, while the visitors have won just three.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

Brest are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture and last 11 across competitions.

Nantes have scored just nine league goals this season. Only newly promoted Ajaccio (7) have scored fewer.

The Pirates' only league win this season has come on the road.

Nantes vs Brest Prediction

Nantes have lost their last four games on the bounce and are winless in their last seven. They are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings at home and will be desperate to end that streak.

Brest are also on a seven-game winless streak. They are winless in their last three away games but could secure a point against a fellow struggling team on Sunday.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Brest

Nantes vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Nantes to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in their last seven matches in this fixture.)

