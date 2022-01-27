Nantes vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Nantes play host to Stade Brestois at the Stade de la Beaujoire for a place in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Friday.

Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of ending their run of two games without a win and will be seeking to keep the positive results rolling.

Nantes returned to winning ways in the Ligue 1 last Sunday as they edged out Lorient 4-2 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of OGC Nice which saw their six-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

Nantes now turn to the Coupe de France, where they saw off Sochaux on penalties before claiming a 2-0 win over AS Vitre in their opening two games.

Meanwhile, Brest needed penalties to beat Dinan Lehon FC in their opening game, before claiming a thrilling 3-0 win over Bordeaux in their subsequent outing.

Brest head into Friday’s game fresh off the back of ending their two-match losing streak after they picked up a 2-0 win over Lille last Saturday.

They will now hope that result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to keep their cup campaign alive and kicking.

Nantes vs Brest Head-To-Head

Nantes have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides. Brest have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Nantes Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Stade Brestois Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Nantes vs Brest Team News

Nantes

Wylan Cyprien is currently injured, while Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore and Jean-Charles Castelletto are on international duty at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Wylan Cyprien

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore, Jean-Charles Castelletto

Brest

Sebastien Cibois, Romain Del Castillo and Denys Bain are all recuperating from injuries and will play no part in Friday’s game.

Injured: Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois, Romain Del Castillo

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Brest Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont; Quentin Merlin, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Abdoulaye Sylla, Fabio; Roli Pereira de Sa, Samuel Moutoussamy, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Lillian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Faivre, Lucien Agoume, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie

Nantes vs Brest Prediction

Both sides will head into the game with renewed confidence following their respective wins last time out. However, Nantes have won each of the last four meetings between the sides and we are tipping them to extend their dominance and claim the win once again.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Brest

