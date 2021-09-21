Nantes vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Nantes host Brest at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Wednesday for a clash in Ligue 1.

The Canaries are coming off the back of a 4-1 drubbing of Angers, ending their three-game losing streak.

A brace from Ludovic Blas coupled with goals from Andrei Girotto and Randal Kolo Muani secured a thumping win and gave their fans something to cheer about at last.

The victory brought them up to 10th in the league standings, level on points with Strasbourg and Reims.

Brest, meanwhile, have had no such luck in the campaign so far, having failed to win in any of their six games.

With four draws and two defeats, Les Pirates are languishing in 18th place with four points, just one more than bottom dwellers St-Etienne and Metz.

Nantes vs Brest Head-To-Head

Nantes have quite a good record against Brest, having won eight times from 12 clashes against them, losing only thrice.

Their terrific record also includes a victory in each of their last three encounters.

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Brest Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Nantes vs Brest Team News

Nantes

Anthony Limbombe is currently nursing a hamstring problem and will sit out their clash with Brest.

Dennis Appiah returned from injury in the last game but remained an unused substitute on the bench. He'll be hoping to get a few minutes here.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Nantes @FCNantes



Réalistes dans les deux surfaces, nos Nantais renouent avec la victoire et de belle manière 🥰



BRAVO LES GARS 👏



• 1-4 𝗟𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗘́𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗔̀ 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗦 🔥



Réalistes dans les deux surfaces, nos Nantais renouent avec la victoire et de belle manière 🥰



BRAVO LES GARS 👏



#SCOFCN • 1-4

Brest

Les Pirates will be without Steve Mounie, Sebastien Cibois and Christophe Herelle, as all of them are injured.

Paul Lasne is a long-term absentee.

Injured: Steve Mounie, Sebastien Cibois, Christophe Herelle and Paul Lasne

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nantes vs Brest Predicted XI

Nantes (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Osman Bukari, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo Muani.

Brest (4-3-3): Marco Bizot; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Lucien Agoume, Hiang'a M'Bock, Romain Faivre; Franck Honorat, Romain Del Castillo, Irvin Cardona.

Nantes vs Brest Prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form at the moment, although Nantes will be confident after their 4-1 victory over Angers.

Without a victory in any of the six league games so far, Brest are really struggling for form right now and that is unlikely to change in this fixture. We expect a narrow victory for Nantes.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Brest

