Nantes vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Nantes will face off with Clermont on Sunday (October 30) in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes are 15th in the standings, six spots below Clermont.

Last weekend, Nantes secured a 1-1 draw with Nice. In the game before that, they thumped Brest 4-1, meaning they now haven’t lost a game since October 9.

Clermont, meanwhile, suffered a surprise defeat to Brest in their last game, snapping a three-game unbeaten run. However, as this is only their second season in Ligue 1, they will be happy with their haul of 17 points thus far.

Nantes vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have beat Clermont in four of their last six games, losing only once, in May 2013.

Despite their relatively high league standing of ninth, Clermont have been one of the lowest-scoring sides in Ligue 1, scoring 16 times – less than 11 other teams.

Despite being six places lower, Nantes have only scored two fewer goals than Celrmont.

Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw has registered three clean sheets this season, putting him behind only three other goalkeepers.

Nantes will be without two players for this game: goalkeeper Alban Lafont and forward Abdoul Kader Bamba. Both men are suspended after receiving red cards in bizarre fashion against Nice; Bamba was sent off despite being an unused substitute, while Lafont received his red card after the final whistle.

Last season, Clermont needed 18 games before they reached their current tally of 17 points, something they've reached in just 12 outings this season.

Nantes vs Clermont Prediction

On paper, this game ought to be a close one, as despite the six-place gap between the two teams in the standings, they are relatively well-matched in terms of overall talent.

However, despite losing their most recent game, Clermont have been in better form recently, and Nantes will be without a key player: goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

As the hosts also played in Europe in midweek, they’re likely to struggle to produce their best football here, meaning a tight win could ensue for the away side.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Clermont

Nantes vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont win

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 3.5 goals – Yes (Both of these sides are amongst the lowest-scoring in Ligue 1 and neither has an overly leaky defence.)

Tip 3: Ignatius Ganago to score for Nantes – Yes (Ganago has three goals in his last three games.)

