Nantes vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Nantes play host to Clermont at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 1 game.

After 10 games, Nantes are currently in ninth place in the league table, while Clermont are a little lower in 14th.

This should be a tight clash to call, but who will come out on top?

Nantes vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Nantes continued their solid start to their 2021-22 campaign last weekend with a draw against Bordeaux.

They have now picked up 14 points from their opening 10 matches and could even move as high as the top four with a win here, depending on other results.

Nantes’ attack has been effective thus far with 14 goals scored, and they’ve now lost just one of their last five games.

Clermont, meanwhile, looked to be sliding into trouble after a great start to their maiden Ligue 1 season. Prior to last weekend, they were on a seven-game winless streak.

However, Pascal Gastien’s side picked up their biggest victory to date last Saturday, defeating reigning champions Lille thanks to a goal from Vital N’Simba.

The win moved Clermont up to 14th, giving them renewed hope of surviving their first campaign into the top flight.

The last time these sides faced off was way back in 2013. Clermont ran out 0-1 winners in that game, but have only beaten Nantes twice in their last six meetings.

Nantes form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Clermont form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Nantes vs Clermont Team News

Nantes

Nantes have two players unavailable with injuries for this game, with both expected to return before November.

Injured: Quentin Merlin, Willem Guebbels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont

Like Nantes, Clermont have two players likely to be unavailable for this clash at the weekend.

Injured: Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Clermont Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Khalifa Coulibaly

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Houndondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Nantes vs Clermont Prediction

Both sides are more than capable in attack and and we should be treated to an exciting game this weekend.

However, Nantes have been in slightly better form in recent weeks, and their added home advantage may be enough to give them the edge here.

Also Read

We expect an entertaining game resulting in a tight home win.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Clermont

Edited by Peter P