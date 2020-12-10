Nantes vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, as Nantes face off with Dijon on Sunday afternoon.

Both of these sides have been struggling in the current campaign. Nantes are sitting in 14th place while Dijon are rock bottom with only eight points to their name.

Nantes vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Nantes have been on a slide as of late, winning just one of their last six games. That victory came back on 8 November over Lorient, while their most recent fixture saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Strasbourg.

Most notably, they’ve struggled for goals recently, with just five scored in those past six games.

Dijon, meanwhile, picked up their first win of 2020-21 on 29 November by defeating Nice 3-1. They followed that with a draw against Saint-Etienne last weekend. However, their form has largely been horrific this season, with seven losses in 13 games.

And their struggle for goals has been even worse than their opponents’ this weekend. They’ve only managed eight all season, with just under half of them coming in that win over Nice.

Last season saw Nantes come out on top in the fixtures against Dijon. They drew 3-3 at the Stade Gaston Gerard, and then came out 1-0 winners at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Dijon form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Nantes vs Dijon Team News

Nantes have a number of players unavailable for this game. Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Roli Pereira de Sa and Anthony Limbombe are all out with injuries, with only Limbombe expected to return this month.

Injured: Kalifa Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Roli Pereira de Sa, Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon will be missing Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Senou Coulibaly and Yassine Benzia due to injuries. The game is expected to come too soon for Wesley Lautoa, who is recovering from a broken toe.

Fouad Chafik is suspended and will miss this match.

Injured: Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Senou Coulibaly, Yassine Benzia

Doubtful: Wesley Lautoa

Suspended: Fouad Chafik

Nantes vs Dijon Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Abdoulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Pape Chiekh Diop Gueye, Eric Ebimbe, Bersant Celina, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde

Nantes vs Dijon Prediction

Both of these sides have had tricky starts to the 2020-21 campaign, but I’m favoring Nantes here. Their defence should be able to hold up to Dijon’s goal-shy attack, and they’ve probably got enough strength across the pitch to edge this match.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Dijon