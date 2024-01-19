Nantes vs Laval Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Nantes and Laval will trade tackles in a Coupe de France round of 32 tie on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Clermont at the same venue in Ligue 1 over the weekend. Shamar Nicholson and Jim Allevinah scored on either side of Florent Mollet to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Laval, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to St. Etienne in Ligue 2.

Les Tango booked their spot at this stage with a 4-0 away victory over Dieppe in the last round. Nantes qualified with a comfortable 4-1 away win over Pau FC in the last stage.

Nantes vs Laval Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 37 occasions in the past. Nantes have 21 wins to their name, Laval were victorious on four occasions while 12 games ended in a draw.

This will be their first meeting since October 2014 when Nantes claimed a 4-0 home victory in the third round of the 2014-15 Coupe de France.

Nantes have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, with their sole win during this period coming in their cup victory.

Five of Laval's last six away competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Laval have lost just one of their last 12 away games in all competitions (nine wins).

Nantes' 2-1 defeat to Clermont ended a run of five successive home games to produce less than three goals.

Nantes vs Laval Prediction

Nantes have had another season of struggles in Ligue 1 and currently find themselves just two points above the dropzone. A deep run in the cup could offer some form of positivity for Les Canaris and Jocelyn Gourvennec will charge his side to go all out for victory here.

Laval will be facing top-flight opposition in the cup and could garner useful experience from the game as they chase promotion to Ligue 1. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in a decade and the visiting side will be keen to avoid a repeat of the bashing they got on their last visit to Stade de la Beaujoire.

We are backing Nantes to scale through to the next round with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Laval

Nantes vs Laval Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nantes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half