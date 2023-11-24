Nantes vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26 2023

Nantes take on Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Just one point and two spots in the league table separate these teams, with Nantes in ninth place and Le Havre above them in seventh.

So can the home side climb above their opponents with a win or will Le Havre come out on top?

Nantes vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two sides have only played in five competitive matches since May 2011, and generally, results have favored Nantes. They’ve won all three games at the Stade de la Beaujoire, and have not lost to Le Havre since 2009.

After climbing up into seventh position following a run of four wins in five games, Nantes have hit the wall in recent weeks. They have now lost their last three games in a row, scoring just two and conceding eight in that run.

Considering Le Havre’s status as a newly promoted side, their form has been surprisingly strong thus far this season. They have only lost three games, and are now unbeaten since October 8. It is worth noting, though, that their unbeaten run of four has included three 0-0 draws.

While Nantes are one of Ligue 1’s top-scoring sides thus far with 17 goals to their name, no side have conceded more than their total of 23, even the bottom three sides. The home side have kept just two clean sheets all season.

In contrast to this, Le Havre goalkeeper Arthur Desmas has kept five clean sheets thus far, with only three other goalkeepers producing a higher total.

Nantes vs Le Havre Prediction

Just as their position in the table would suggest, this game is likely to be a close one. On form, Le Havre ought to be favored, but historically, Nantes’ home advantage could well give them the edge.

One thing is for certain, it’s unlikely that Le Havre will fail to score here, given Nantes’ relatively weak defense. Does that mean the away side should win, though?

That seems doubtful, as Nantes are also quite dangerous in front of goal and are more than capable of finding the net. With all things considered, then, a score draw is the prediction.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Le Havre

Nantes vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Nantes are one of Ligue 1’s top-scoring sides but also leak goals regularly).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Le Havre have failed to score in five of their last six games, meaning a low-scoring match is likely).