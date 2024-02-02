Nantes vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Nantes will entertain Lens at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings but managed to arrest their losing run to four games as they played out a goalless draw against Reims last week. With 19 points to their name, they are in 13th place in the league standings. They have just one win in their last 10 league outings, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors registered their first win of the year in Ligue 1 last week, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Toulouse. David Costa scored his first goal of the season in the 42nd minute to break the deadlock and Andy Diouf doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Interestingly, it was his first goal of the league campaign as well.

Nantes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 92 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording more than twice as many wins (45) as the visitors (22). As many as 25 meetings between them have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last 12 meetings, with four wins apiece and four games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October, with Lens recording a commanding 4-0 win.

Nantes have just one win in their last six home games across all competitions, suffering four defeats. They have failed to score in four games in that period as well.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last eight away games across all competitions. They have kept five clean sheets in these games as well.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 23-20 in 19 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding 11 goals fewer (19).

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

La Maison Jaune have been winless in 2024 since a 4-1 triumph over Pau FC in the Coupe de France last month. They have failed to score in their last two league games but have conceded just once in these games and will look to count on their defensive form.

They have suffered three consecutive losses at home, which is a cause for concern. Eray Cömert suffered an ankle injury last week and was subbed off in the first half. He is sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Egypt were eliminated from the 2023 AFCON, so striker Mostafa Mohamed is back and might start here.

Les Sang et Or registered their first win of the year last week, defeating Toulouse 2-0 in their away game. It was their first away win in Ligue 1 since November and also the first time they scored in an away match across all competitions since their 3-0 win over Clermont Foot. They will look to build on that form in this match.

They are winless in their last nine away meetings in the league against the hosts, failing to score six times in that period. Salis Abdul Samed has been included in the squad after returning from the 2023 AFCON and might start here.

Considering the goalscoring struggles of both teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Lens

Nantes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes

