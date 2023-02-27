Nantes vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023

Reigning champions Nantes welcome Lens to the Stade de la Beaujoire in the Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday (March 1) in the only all-Ligue 1 last-eight matchup.

The two teams will meet for the second time in 11 days after squaring off in Ligue 1 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on February 19. Lens won 3-1, thanks to goals from Adrien Thomasson and Deiver Machado, while Charles Traore conceded an own goal.

Both teams endured identical results in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France, winning 4-2 on penalties away from home after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Nantes overcame Angers, while Lens beat Lorient.

Nantes are on a three-game losing streak across competitions, losing 1-0 at home to Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26). Lens, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing by Montpellier a day earlier.

Nantes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 86 times across competitions, including once at the Coupe de France. Lens have been the better side, leading 43-18.

Nantes have lost just one to Lens at home in their last 12 meetings across competitions.

In the third round of the Coupe de France in the 2020-21 edition at Nantes, Lens won 4-2.

Nantes have not scored in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Lens have scored just once in their last five away games.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

Nantes have kept clean sheets in two of their three games in this season's Coupe de France. Interestingly, they have struggled in recent home games, losing thrice in their last five and not scoring in four.

Lens, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in recent games, winning two, drawing two games, and losing two in February. Five of their last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

They have just one win on their travels against Nantes since 2002, but as they head into the game in better form than Nantes, the visitors could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lens

Nantes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Seko Fofana to score or assist any time - Yes

