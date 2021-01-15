Nantes vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Struggling Nantes take on mid-table Lens in a French top-flight encounter on Sunday.

Nantes are currently struggling in Ligue 1, as they sit in 17th place – one spot above the drop zone. Lens, meanwhile, are looking solid in ninth place.

Hosts Nantes will be hoping to spring an upset and pull themselves away from danger, but Lens are motivated to win and continue their positive season.

Nantes vs Lens Head-to-Head

Nantes have found life hard throughout the 2020-21 season, and are already on their third manager – former France national boss Raymond Domenech. They haven’t won a game since an 8 November win over fellow strugglers Lorient.

Since then, Nantes have collected just six points. However, it is worth noting that they are unbeaten in 2021, picking up draws with Rennes and Montpellier.

Nantes have had issues in both attack and defence, scoring just 19 goals thus far but managing to concede a worrying total of 31.

Lens, meanwhile, have looked excellent in some games during the current season, but have looked vulnerable in others. They closed out 2020 with three wins in five matches, but haven’t started the New Year so well.

2021 has seen them lose to Lyon and Strasbourg, denting their European hopes.

Recent matches between these two sides have been very tight. They drew 1-1 earlier this season in what was their first meeting since 2015. Four of the five games prior to that were settled by one goal.

Nantes form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Lens form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Nantes vs Lens Team News

Nantes

Nantes will be without Moses Simon, Roli Pereira De Sa, Batista Mendy and Anthony Limbombe, all of whom remain sidelined with injuries. However, Jean-Kevin Augustin is back in training and could be involved.

Injured: Moses Simon, Roli Pereira De Sa, Batista Mendy, Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens

Lens only have two injuries leading into this match. Tony Mauricio and Facundo Medina remain on the treatment table, but should be available again soon.

Injured: Tony Mauricio, Facundo Medina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lens Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Marcus Coco, Mehdi Abeid, Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Kalifa Coulibaly

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

Lens will be desperate for a win following their poor start to 2021, while Nantes will probably focus on avoiding a loss. However, Lens’ aggressive style and dangerous attack could prove to be tricky for Raymond Domenech’s side to deal with.

A draw is definitely possible but a tight away win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lens