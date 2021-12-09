Nantes vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Seeking to make it two wins from two for just the second time this season, Nantes play host to Lens at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Friday.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in each of their last four outings and will be looking to arrest their poor run of results.

Nantes returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off a dogged Lorient side 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Antoine Kombouare’s men were on a run of five games without a win, picking up two draws and losing three in that time.

The result saw Nantes rise to 13th place in the Ligue 1 table after amassing 22 points from 17 outings.

Meanwhile, Lens caused the upset of the week as they played out an impressive 1-1 draw with high-flying Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the third draw on the bounce for Franck Haise’s side, who have now failed to taste victory since a 4-0 win over Troyes on November 5.

Despite their recent dip in form, Lens are fifth on the log, level on 27 points with fourth-placed Nice.

Nantes vs Lens Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle with both sides picking up nine wins each from their last 23 meetings. The spoils have been shared five times in that time.

Nantes Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Lens Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Nantes vs Lens Team News

Nantes

The hosts remain without the services of Sebastien Corchia, Renaud Emond and Roli Pereira De Sa, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sebastien Corchia, Renaud Emond, Roli Pereira De Sa

Suspended: None

Lens

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Deiver Machado, Wesley Said and Gael Kakuta, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Deiver Machado, Wesley Said, Gael Kakuta

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lens Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Kalifa Coulibaly

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Florian Sotoca

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

Lens will head into the game in sky-high confidence after holding a star-studded PSG side to a 1-1 draw last time out. They have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and we predict they will keep the ball rolling and claim all three points.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lens

Edited by Peter P