Nantes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Nantes take on champions Lille in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes are currently in seventh place in the table, while Lille are just one place above them in sixth.

With both of these sides looking to qualify for Europe next season, who will come out on top this weekend?

Nantes vs Lille Head-to-Head

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Nantes have been Ligue 1’s surprise package this time around and haven’t really shown any signs of their form slowing down yet.

Sure, they fell to newly-promoted Troyes last weekend, losing 1-0, but prior to that, they had won three out of their last four games and had only lost two of their last 11.

Given that they’ve also made it into the final of the Coupe de France, it’s safe to say that Antoine Kombouare’s side have enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 campaign – and a European qualification spot would just be the icing on the cake.

Lille, meanwhile, have begun to find their best form in recent weeks after initially struggling in their title defense.

They’ve now lost just two of their last 16 matches in Ligue 1, and are currently riding a five-game unbeaten streak dating back to February 6.

However, after drawing 0-0 with Saint-Etienne last weekend, they were beaten 1-2 by Chelsea in the Champions League this Wednesday – meaning they could well be tired coming into this weekend’s game.

The last game between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw, though Lille usually get the better of Nantes based on recent history.

Nantes form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Lille form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Nantes vs Lille Team News

Nantes

Nantes have four players unavailable for this game, with all of them set to return later this month.

Injured: Nicolas Pallois

Doubtful: Marcus Coco, Jean-Kevin Agustin, Fabio

Suspended: None

Lille

Renato Sanches is Lille’s only doubt for this game, although they may make changes to their starting XI based on the loss to Chelsea.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lille Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah, Quentin Merlin, Osman Bukari, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Leo Jardim, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo, Angel Gomes, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Timothy Weah, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Nantes vs Lille Prediction

This match should be a close one to call. The sides look evenly matched overall, and both have been in similar form of late, as shown by their close proximity in the table.

Lille may perhaps have more pedigree, but they may also be tired from their midweek game, and Nantes have the attacking talent to hurt them.

Overall, a draw seems likely here, but the home team may also edge a tight one.

Prediction: Nantes 2-2 Lille

