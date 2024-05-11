Nantes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Nantes will welcome Lille to Stade de la Beaujoire in their penultimate Ligue 1 match of the season on Sunday. The hosts are in 14th place in the league standings and need to avoid losses in the two remaining games to steer clear of the relegation playoffs.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings, playing out two consecutive draws. They played out a goalless draw against Brest last week, failing to score for the second time in three games.

The visitors suffered their first home loss since September in their previous outing, suffering a 4-3 defeat to Lyon. Lille scored twice in the first half but Lyon scored three goals after the 80th minute to register a comeback win.

Nantes vs Lille Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 104 times in all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 39 wins each and 26 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings against the hosts and recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Nantes form guide (Ligue 1): D-D-L-W-L

Lille form guide (Ligue 1): L-W-L-W-W

Nantes vs Lille Team News

Nantes

Douglas Augusto, Moses Simon, Bastien Meupiyou, and Ignatius Ganago remain sidelined through injuries. Jean-Charles Castelletto and Stredair Appuah became the latest names on the injury list and will play no part here.

Injured: Douglas Augusto, Moses Simon, Bastien Meupiyou, Ignatius Ganago, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Stredair Appuah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Adam Ounas, Andrej Ilic, and Samuel Umtiti are confirmed absentees for the visitors. Yusuf Yazici picked up a thigh strain last week and is not expected to play any further part this season.

Benjamin André, Ignacio Miramon, and Gabriel Gudmundsson were spotted in training but might not be risked here.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Andrej Ilic, Samuel Umtiti, Yusuf Yazici

Doubtful: Benjamin André, Ignacio Miramon, Gabriel Gudmundsson

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lille Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alban Lafont; Kelvin Amian, Nicolas Pallois, Eray Cömert; Jean-Kévin Duverne, Samuel Moutoussamy, Marcus Coco, Moussa Sissoko; Bénie Traoré, Matthis Abline, Mostafa Mohamed

Lille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Chevalier; Tiago Santos, Bafodé Diakité, Leny Yoro, Ismaily; Angel Gomes, Nabil Bentaleb; Edon Zhegrova, Remy Cabella, Hákon Arnar Haraldsson; Jonathan David

Nantes vs Lille Prediction

Les Canaris have just one win in their last five league outings, though they have avoided losses in their last two games, playing out draws. Interestingly, they have suffered back-to-back losses in their last nine home games, failing to score in six games.

Les Dogues have conclusive results in their last six league games, recording four wins. They have won four of their last five away meetings against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, Lille should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lille