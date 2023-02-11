Nantes vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023  

Nantes will host Lorient at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday (February 12) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have struggled this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. Nantes returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 last weekend with a 2-0 win at Ajaccio, thanks to second-half strikes from Evann Guessand and Ludovic Blas. They then beat Angers on penalties in the Coupe de France in midweek.

Lorient, meanwhile, started their league campaign brightly but have lost their way to fall behind in the race for European football. They played out a goalless draw against Angers in their last league game before crashing out of the domestic cup in midweek.

The visitors have picked up 36 points from 22 games this season and sit seventh in the league table.

Nantes vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Nantes and Lorient, who trail 15-9.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 12 league games in the fixture.

Lorient are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

Only two of the Canaries' seven league defeats this season have come at home.

Les Merlus have conceded 34 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the most by any team in the top-half of the standings.

Nantes have scored 23 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, with all of them occupying the relegation zone.

Nantes vs Lorient Prediction

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home outings.

Lorient, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games across competitions and have won just two of their last 13 in the league. They have had mixed results on the road recently and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Lorient

Nantes vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the visitors' last seven games.)

