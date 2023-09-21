Nantes vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Fresh off picking up their first win of the season, Nantes host Lorient in round six of Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts got their campaign up and running with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday. Pierre Aristouy's men had stumbled into the new season, going winless in four games, losing twice. With five points from as many games, Nantes are 15th, one point and three places below Lorient.

Lorient failed to find their feet, as they could only scrap out a 2-2 draw with AS Monaco on Sunday. Before that, Regis Le Bris' side suffered their first defeat of the season, getting thrashed 3-0 by Le Havre on September 3, snapping their three-game unbeaten run.

Next up for Lorient is an opposing side, who have beaten them 11 times since November 2001.

Nantes vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 31 meetings, Nantes boast the upper hand in the fixture.

Lorient have picked up 10 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Nantes are unbeaten in eight Ligue 1 home games against Le Bris’ men, picking up five and three draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2007.

Lorient are without a win in their last six away matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since April’s shock 3-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain.

Nantes are winless in eight of their last nine competitive home games, losing four, since April.

Nantes vs Lorient Prediction

Fresh off picking up their first win of the season, Nantes will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

Lorient have struggled on the road, so Aristouy’s men should pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Lorient

Nantes vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes

Tip 2: First to score - Nantes (Nantes have opened the scoring in five of their last seven meetings with Lorient.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes.)