Nantes vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nantes play host to Lorient this Sunday in a key Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

This match could have major implications in Ligue 1’s relegation battle, as Nantes are in 18th place and Lorient are just one spot above them in 17th.

A win would allow Nantes to leapfrog Lorient, dropping them into the relegation playoff position.

Nantes vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Nantes are coming off what was their biggest win of the season by far. Last weekend saw them defeat reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris St. Germain 1-2 in a huge upset at the Parc des Princes.

Prior to that win, Nantes had only won one of their last 19 matches – a 1-3 win over Angers on 14 February.

But since Antoine Kombouare took over at the club following the end of Raymond Domenech’s reign, Nantes have now lost just once in five games.

Meanwhile, Lorient have been on a decent run of their own since late January, giving themselves genuine hope of survival.

They’ve lost just twice in their last 10 Ligue 1 games and are now unbeaten in three following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nice.

Advertisement

Lorient’s defense is still questionable – they’ve only kept one clean sheet in 2021 – but they at least look capable of winning games now.

The last meeting between these sides came in November, with Nantes winning 0-2. In fact, they’ve beaten Lorient in five of their past six games, dating back to 2015.

Nantes form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Lorient form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Nantes vs Lorient Team News

Nantes

Nantes have three players unavailable for this game, but all three are expected to return by the end of the month.

Injured: Sebastien Corchia, Dennis Appiah, Fabio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

Lorient are having a rough time when it comes to injuries right now. No fewer than seven players are expected to miss this game, while goalkeeper Paul Nardi is suspended.

Injured: Thomas Monconduit, Stephane Diarra, Jonathan Delaplace, Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Nardi

Advertisement

🔎 @FCNantes



1⃣8⃣ème de @Ligue1UberEats (27 pts)

📈🟢⚪️⚪️🔴🟢

🎯 Ludovic Blas (7 buts)

🔋Randal Kolo Muani impliqué dans 3 des 4 derniers buts (1 but, 2 passes D) du FCN pic.twitter.com/hjjHOHRbOR — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) March 19, 2021

Nantes vs Lorient Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (3-4-3): Alban Lafont, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Marcus Coco, Pedro Chirivella, Abdoulaye Toure, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Matthieu Dreyer, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Jerome Hergault, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Yoane Wissa, Houboulang Mendes, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Nantes vs Lorient Prediction

This is a close match to call, especially given that both sides desperately need the points.

However, Nantes have the momentum in their favor following their win over PSG. With Lorient’s squad being stretched, it could prove to be a tricky game for them.

We expect a tight home win for Nantes.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Lorient