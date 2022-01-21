Nantes vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Nantes and Lorient will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 22 fixture on Sunday.

The two sides will be keen to get back to winning ways following their respective losses last weekend. The hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Nice, with Kasper Dolberg and Khephren Thuram scoring either side of Andrei Girotto's goal to help their side secure all three points.

Lorient were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat away to Lille. All three goals for the hosts came in the first half, with Moritz Jean putting one through his own net.

That defeat left them flailing in the relegation zone and they currently sit in 18th spot on 17 points, one point away from safety. Nantes are comfortable in mid-table in 10th position , having garnered 29 points from 21 games.

Nantes vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Nantes have 13 wins from their last 25 matches against Lorient. Five matches ended in a draw while Sunday's visitors were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December. Wylan Cyprien's late strike helped Nantes secure a 1-0 victory away from home.

Nantes form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Lorient form guide 9all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Nantes vs Lorient Team News

Nantes

Wylan Cyprien (hamstring) is unavailable for the game while Nicolas Pallois and Dennis Appiah are back in contention for the visit of Lorient.

Moses Simon (Nigeria), Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali), Charles Traore (Mali) and Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon) all helped their respective nations to the knockout round of AFCON 2021.

Injuries: Wylan Cyprien

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore, Jean-Charles Castelletto

Lorient

Samuel Loric, Stephane Diarra and Jeremy Morel are all unavailable due to injuries. Julien Laporte has been excused for personal reasons while Dango Ouattara is away on international duty.

Injuries: Samuel Loric, Stephane Diarra, Jeremy Morel

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Julien Laporte, Dango Ouattara

Nantes vs Lorient Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont (GK); Quentin Merlin, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Abdoulaye Sylla, Fabio; Roli Pereira de Sa, Samuel Moutoussamy, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas

Lorient predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi (GK); Vincent Le Goff, Leo Petrot, Quentin Boisgard, Houboulang Mendes; Igor Silva, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee; Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Nantes vs Lorient Prediction

Lorient are currently on a free fall which has put them on course for relegation, while also struggling in attack.

Nantes have shown a strong run of form in front of their fans which bodes well against a side that has not tasted victory in their last 26 away matches. The home side are within touching distance of European qualification and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Nantes 2-0 Lorient

