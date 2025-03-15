Nantes vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Still licking their wounds from their UEFA Champions League exit, LOSC Lille visit the Stade de la Beaujoire to face Nantes on Saturday. Antoine Kombouare’s men have failed to win their last 19 games against the visitors since a 1-0 victory in September 2019 and will be looking to end this poor six-year spell.

Ad

Nantes were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Strasbourg at the Stade de la Beaujoire last Sunday.

Kombouare’s men have lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 3-1 home victory over RC Lens on February 23 being the exception. Nantes have picked up 24 points from their 25 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Lille were dumped out of the Champions League as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash in midweek to lose the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Bruno Genesio’s side now turn their focus to Ligue 1, where they have won three of their last four games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 44 points from 25 matches, Lille are currently fifth in the league standings, level on points with fourth-placed AS Monaco in the Champions League playoff spot.

Ad

Nantes vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lille hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 25 of the last 43 meetings between the two teams.

Nantes have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 15 visits to the Stade de la Beaujoire, claiming nine wins and six draws since a 2-0 loss in May 2004.

Nantes have won just one of their most recent five home matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since January 10.

Ad

Nantes vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Still reeling from their Champions League exit, Lille will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and continue their quest for a top-four finish.

Nantes’ form is nothing to write home about and we fancy them to struggle this weekend once again.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Lille

Nantes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Lille’s last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback