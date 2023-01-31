Nantes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

Nantes and Olympique Marseille will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 21 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Marseille also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Monaco on home turf a day earlier. Jordan Veretout's 17th-minute own goal gave the visitors the lead but Alexis Sanchez equalized just two minutes into the second half to restore parity.

The draw left them in third spot, having garnered 43 points from 20 matches. Nantes are 13th with 22 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

Nantes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 98th meeting between the two sides. Monaco lead 44-29, while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2022 when Marseille claimed a 2-1 home win on matchday three.

Nantes have kept seven consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, with five coming in Ligue 1.

Marseille have won four of their last five head-to-head games with Nantes, drawing one.

Nantes' Stadium has witnessed a joint-league low of 21 goals this season.

Marseill's draw with Monaco halted a run of eight successive victories in all competitions.

Marseille have the second-best away defensive record in the league, having conceded just eight goals in nine games, one fewer than league leaders PSG.

Nantes vs Marseille Prediction

Nantes have been on a strong run of form in recent weeks, with an improved defensive showing seeing them keep seven consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. However, they have been inhibited by their poor start to the campaign, leaving them with a goal difference of -3.

Marseille were on an eight-game winning run in all competitions before their draw with Marseille in a game they were unlucky not to win. They sit five points behind league-leaders PSG in their quest for a first league crown since 2010.

Home matches involving Nantes tend to be low-scoring affairs and they have failed to beat Marseille in their last five attempts. We are backing Les Phoceens to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nantes 0-1 Marseille

Nantes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes