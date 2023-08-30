Nantes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1st 2023

Nantes will welcome Marseille to the Stade de la Beaujoire in the Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign, though they avoided a third-straight defeat last week. Mostafa Mohamed bagged a brace while Jean-Charles Castelletto added an early goal for Nantes but Monaco produced a strong response to come back from two goals down to hold the hosts to a 3-3 draw.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their league campaign thus far, recording two wins and playing out a draw. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Metz roughly a fortnight ago, they returned to winning ways last week. Goals from Chancel Mbemba Mangulu and Ismaïla Sarr helped them record a comfortable 2-0 win over Brest.

Nantes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 97 times in all competitions since 1966. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 45 wins. The hosts have 28 wins to their name and 24 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last six meetings against the visitors, suffering four defeats in a row.

The hosts are winless in 17 of their last 18 league outings.

The hosts are one of the four teams in Ligue 1 this season to have conceded seven goals in three games.

Nantes are winless in their last four home meetings against Marseille, suffering two defeats in a row. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

The hosts have won just five games in the Ligue 1 in 2023, fewer than any other team, excluding the promoted teams. The visitors, meanwhile, have won 14 games in Ligue 1 in 2023, the joint-most wins alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens.

Nantes vs Marseille Prediction

Les Canaris have been in poor form in Ligue 1 recently, with just one win in their last 18 games. At home, they have just one win in eight games, so their poor run of form is expected to continue here. The loss of Alban Lafont on account of an injury in their campaign opener has been a big blow for them as well.

Les Phocéens have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far. They have also scored two goals apiece in their last four games in all competitions. They have won four games in a row against the hosts and should have the upper hand in this match.

Nantes have never suffered five defeats on the spin against the visitors. Nonetheless, considering their recent struggles against the visitors and poor defensive run this term, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 Marseille

Nantes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ismaïla Sarr to score or assist any time - Yes