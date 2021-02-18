Nantes vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees two matches in France’s Ligue 1, with the late afternoon kick-off featuring strugglers Nantes against a resurgent Marseille.

Nantes are currently in deep trouble, sitting inside the relegation zone in 18th position, while Marseille have risen to seventh.

Marseille hope to continue their recovery with a win in this fixture, while Nantes will be aiming to give themselves a lifeline.

Nantes vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Nantes are in deep trouble in the current campaign, as they remain stuck in the relegation zone. However, their surprise 1-3 win over Angers last week definitely gave them some hope.

Worryingly though, that win was their first since the 8 November victory over Lorient. In between those two victories, they went 15 matches without a win.

Their win over Angers saw them score twice in the opening 10 minutes, and we may see a similar fast start against Marseille.

Marseille, meanwhile, played on Wednesday following the rescheduling of their COVID-19-affected match with Nice.

Last season’s runners-up claimed their first win since 6 January, as they secured a 3-2 victory over Nice following a brace from Saifeddine Khaoui.

Following the horrors at the end of Andre Villas-Boas’ reign, it looks like caretaker Nasser Larguet has turned things around at the Stade Velodrome.

Interestingly, recent results between these sides have been even. Marseille defeated Nantes 3-1 on 28 November. However, prior to that victory, Marseille had not beaten Nantes since a friendly game in 2018.

Nantes form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Marseille form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Des duels, des buts et beaucoup de détermination. Revivez l'entraînement du jour en vidéo ⤵



🎯 #fcnom pic.twitter.com/vEpkDgN5rQ — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) February 17, 2021

Nantes vs Marseille Team News

Nantes

Nantes will be without three players for this game. Fabio and Kalifa Coulibaly are out with injuries. Jean-Kevin Augustin is back in training but not yet fit enough to play.

Injured: Fabio, Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: Jean-Kevin Augustin

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille remain without Arkadiusz Milik, who is unavailable due to an injury. Dario Benedetto is still suspended following his straight red card against Bordeaux.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dario Benedetto

⏱️90+5' VICTORY ✅



OM return to winning ways with a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Khaoui and Alvaro.



Next up: @FCNantes on Saturday. #OMOGCN | 3⃣ - 2⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/2TxxlHuk2S — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) February 17, 2021

Nantes vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

Marseille predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Saifeddine Khaoui, Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain

Nantes vs Marseille Prediction

Nantes will have been buoyed by their win over Angers last weekend, but this match should prove to be a trickier test.

Despite Marseille having much less rest, they should come into this game with much better morale following their win over Nice.

The attacking talents of Thauvin and Payet should allow them to pick up another positive result here.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Marseille