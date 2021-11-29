Nantes vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Nantes and Marseille will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Lille on Saturday. Burak Yilmaz and Ludovic Blas scored first-half goals in the game while Jonathan David missed a penalty for the hosts after Fabio had been sent off.

Marseille secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Troyes on home turf. Pol Lirola scored the winning goal with 16 minutes to go.

The victory helped Les Phocéens climb to fourth spot in the table, having accrued 26 points from 14 matches. Nantes sit in 10th position on 19 points.

Nantes vs Marseille Head-to-Head

The two sides have been evenly matched across their last 36 matches in all competitions. They each had 13 wins apiece while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Ludovic Blas and Dimitri Payet score second-half goals in February.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run in the league while Marseille have won two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Nantes form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Nantes vs Marseille Team News

Nantes

Sebastien Corchia (hamstring), Renaud Emond (muscle) and Roli Pereira De Sa (collarbone) have been ruled out through injuries. Charles Traore has been sidelined with illness while Fabio da Silva is suspended.

Injuries: Sebastien Corchia, Renaud Emond, Roli Pereira De Sa

Unavailable: Charles Traore

Suspension: Fabio da Silva

Marseille

Cengiz Under is unavailable due to a back injury.

Injury: Cengiz Under

Suspension: None

Nantes vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont (GK); Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Kalifa Coulibaly

Marseille predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Luan Peres, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Valentin Rongier; Pape Gueye; Mattel Guendouzi, Gerson, Pol Lirola, Dimitri Payet; Arkadiusz Milik

Nantes vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have top three aspirations and a win could take them into the UEFA Champions League spots.

Nantes, for their part, are fairly comfortable in mid-table but are unlikely to sit back and allow their visitors to roll over them. Games involving the Pays de la Loire outfit tend to see both sides get enough chances to find the back of the net and we are backing that trend to continue.

However, Marseille's superior quality should see them through to a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Marseille

