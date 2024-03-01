Nantes vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3 2024

Nantes face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday (March 3).

Both of these sides are currently in the bottom half of the table, with Nantes sitting in 12th place and Metz slipping into serious danger in 17th.

With five points separating the away side from safety, can they claim a priceless win here, or will Nantes come out on top?

Nantes vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Results between these sides in recent years have been largely mixed. Their last meeting saw Metz run out 3-1 winners, while Nantes came out on top in the last game at the Stade de la Beaujoire, winning 2-0.

Despite some patchy form at home recently, Nantes’ record there against Metz is outstanding. This weekend’s visitors have failed to win at the Stade de la Beaujoire in 12 of their last 13 visits there.

After going six games without a win between December 9 and February 3, Nantes have now won two of their last three games, with the only loss coming to Paris St. Germain. However, it is worth noting that they have not won at home since December 2.

Metz’s form is far more concerning than that of their opponents this weekend. They have claimed just one point from their last ten matches, and have only scored four goals during that sequence too.

Only six Ligue 1 players have scored more goals than Nantes’ Egyptian international Mostafa Mohamed this season. He has scored a total of seven goals thus far and also scored four at the recent AFCON tournament.

Nantes vs Metz Prediction

Nantes will come into this game with plenty of confidence thanks to both their good record at home against Metz and the appalling recent form of their visitors, too.

The home side aren’t in the best vein of form in their own right, but they have proved to be more potent in front of goal than Metz, who cannot seem to buy a goal right now.

Don’t expect a thriller or a high-scoring game, but a home win definitely feels likely here.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Metz

Nantes vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nantes win.

Tip 2: Nantes to keep a clean sheet – Yes (metz have failed to score in six of their last ten games).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Nantes have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games against Metz).

