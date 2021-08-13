Nantes vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Nantes welcome Metz to Stade de la Beaujoire for a matchday two fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The home side kickstarted their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Monaco last weekend. Gelson Martins and Jean-Charles Castellato scored in the first half to share the points at fulltime.

Metz also started the campaign with a draw, although their six-goal thriller saw Lille score two goals in the final 10 minutes to snatch a point at the death.

Although both sides have one point apiece, Nantes are better-placed in sixth place, while Metz are three spots below in the table.

Nantes vs Metz Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 28 previous occasions and draws have by far been the most recurring result in the past, with 14 matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when goals from Aaron Leya and Farid Boulaye helped Metz pick up a 2-0 home win last season.

The visitors won four of their six pre-season fixtures prior to a draw on their return to competitive action. Nantes were much poorer, losing four of six pre-season friendlies before Friday's draw.

Nantes form guide (including pre-season friendlies): D-L-L-W-L

Metz form guide (including pre-season): D-W-W-W-L

Nantes vs Metz Team News

Nantes

The hosts have two players sidelined by injuries. Kalifa Coulibaly (thigh) and Wylian Cyprian are both unavailable for selection. There are no suspension worries for Nantes.

Injuries: Kalifa Coulibaly, Wylian Cyprian

Suspension: None

Metz

Vincent Pajot (Achilles tendon), Warren Tchimbempe (meniscus), Manuel Cabit (leg) and Opa Nguetta (muscle) are all unavailable due to injury concerns.

Furthermore, defender Kiki Koyate will miss the game through suspension following his second-half red card last week.

Injuries: Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbempe (meniscus), Manuel Cabit (leg) and Opa Nguetta

Suspension: Kiki Koyate

Nantes vs Metz Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lfont 9GK); Fabio, Nicolas Pallois, Jean Castelletto, Dennis Appiah; Samuel Moutoussamy, Roli de Sa, Andrei Girotto; Moses Simon, Kolo Muani, Ludovic Bias

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Matthew Udol, Mamadou Fofana, Dylan Bronn; Thomas Delaine, Kevin N'Doram, Pape Sarr, Fabien Centonze; Habib Maiga, Ibrahima Niane, Chiekh Sabaly

Nantes vs Metz Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched and this is reflected in the prevalence of draws in matches between the two sides.

It is hard to see beyond another draw taking place on Sunday. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Metz

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P