Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Nantes will host Montpellier at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured yet another difficult season but once again look set to beat the drop as they sit 15th in the table heading into the final game of the season.

They picked up an important point in their 1-1 away draw against Auxerre last weekend, heading into the break a goal down before 19-year-old Louis Leroux came off the bench at the hour mark to rescue a point for the Canaries. Nantes sit two points above Le Havre in the sole relegation spot and practically need just a point this weekend to confirm safety.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have had a woeful season and have now been relegated from Ligue 1, ending their 16-season stay in the top flight. They were thrashed 4-1 by champions Paris Saint-Germain in their last match, finding themselves three goals down at the hour mark before Tanguy Coulibaly netted a consolation goal for La Pallaide.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the table with just 16 points, but will be keen to close out their season on a positive note.

Nantes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Nantes and Montpellier. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have the worst offensive and defensive records in Ligue 1 this season, with 23 goals scored and 76 conceded.

Nantes have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction

Les Canaris are winless in their last five matches and have won just two of their last 10. They have, however, lost just one of their last four games at the Stade de la Beaujoire and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Montpellier are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost 13 of their last 14 matches. They have been woeful on the road all season and could end the campaign with another loss.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Montpellier

Nantes vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nantes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last 10 matches)

