Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023

Nantes welcome Montpellier to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 20).

The hosts are in 17th place in the standings and in danger of being eliminated, as Ligue 1 will only feature 18 teams from next season. That means the bottom four teams will be relegated as opposed to three.

Nantes are winless in 12 outings and played a goalless draw against Toulouse last week, failing to score for the third straight game. Meanwhile, 12th-placed Montpellier are winless in two games.

After a 5-4 defeat against Lyon earlier this month, they drew 1-1 against Lorient last week. Faitout Maouassa scored at the death to cancel out Lorient's lead.

Nantes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 60 times across competitions since 1981, with Nantes leading 24-20.

The hosts have won their last two games against Montpellier without conceding.

Their last ten meetings at Nantes have seen seven wins for the hosts and three for Montpellier.

Nantes have kept clean sheets in four of their last six home meetings with Montpellier.

The visitors have scored in their last 13 league games, their longest streak in the top flight. They have scored four goals apiece in their last two away games.

While Monpellier have scored 57 goals in Ligue 1 this season, they have conceded 58 goals, eight more than Nantes.

Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction

Nantes have struggled for form in recent games. They're winless in seven games across competitions and have lost their last two home games. Their goalscoring form has taken a hit in recent games, scoring four times in six outings.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats against Nantes without scoring. They will look to capitalise on Nantes' poor form but have failed to score in three of their last four trips to Nantes.

The hosts have scored in four of their last five home games, while Montpellier have scored in their last six away outings. Considering the same, both teams are expected to score and considering their current form and recent history, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Montpellier

Nantes vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Elye Wahi to score or assist any time - Yes

