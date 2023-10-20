Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Nantes face off with Montpellier in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Both of these sides are currently in mid-table positions. Nantes sit in ninth spot, while Montpellier are three places below them in 12th position.

A win for Nantes could move them into the top five, while a victory for the visitors could elevate them as high as seventh. So which side will come out on top?

Nantes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed, particularly at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes have beaten Montpellier three times at home in their last six, but have lost the other three, including a 0-3 defeat as recently as May.

Despite sitting in the bottom half, Montpellier have scored 12 goals this season, with only six sides scoring more than them thus far. They also have a better goal difference (+3) than all but four other sides in Ligue 1.

After starting the season with two straight defeats, Nantes have hit better form recently. They have now lost just once in their last six games, and defeated Strasbourg 1-2 before the recent international break.

In a bizarre set of circumstances, Montpellier’s last game prior to the international break was abandoned. They were 4-2 up against Clermont in added time when a firework was thrown at the Clermont goalkeeper, resulting in an injury. The game will now be replayed later in the season.

Only Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals in Ligue 1 this season than Montpellier’s Akor Adams. The Nigerian has five in seven games and will be confident coming into this weekend’s match.

Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction

On paper, this should be a difficult match to call. Both sides are more than capable of scoring goals, and in Akor Adams, Montpellier have one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attacking threats right now.

However, the visitors will also be without key defender Maxime Esteve, who is suspended after a red card in the abandoned match with Clermont, and that should weaken their backline considerably.

Overall we can expect both sides to find the net here, and the prediction, therefore, is a scoring draw.

Prediction: Nantes 2-2 Montpellier

Nantes vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Nantes have failed to find the net just once this season while Montpellier have drawn just two blanks).

Tip 3: Akor Adams to score for Montpellier – Yes (Adams has five goals in his first seven games and scored a brace against Lorient earlier this month).