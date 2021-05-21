Nantes vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

In the final weekend of the 2020-21 season, Nantes play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes are in 18th place right now and need a win to avoid the relegation playoff, while Montpellier are currently in 8th spot.

Can Nantes gain the points they need to avoid potential relegation? Or will Montpellier condemn them to the playoff?

Nantes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

After slipping into danger in February, Nantes have finally been able to turn things around in the past few weeks.

A four-game winning streak has raised their prospects of survival, and while they remain in 18th, they’re definitely the form side amongst Ligue 1’s strugglers.

Impressively, those four games have seen Nantes score 13 goals while conceding just two.

Montpellier meanwhile were chasing a European qualification spot after putting together a 11-game unbeaten streak between February and April.

However, back-to-back losses put an end to those dreams. And while Michel der Zakarian’s side have registered four points in their last two games, they can’t finish any higher than 8th.

That essentially means they have nothing to play for here. Montpellier have the leakiest defence in the top half by far, meaning Nantes will fancy their chances.

The last time these sides faced off, in January, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Nantes have a decent record against Montpellier and have not lost to them since 2018.

Nantes form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Montpellier form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Entretien avec 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗮𝗹𝘆 à trois jours de #fcnmhsc l'ultime match de la saison ⤵ — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 20, 2021

Nantes vs Montpellier Team News

Nantes

Nantes have no injury concerns at the time of writing, meaning they should be at full strength for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Midfielder Florent Mollet will miss out after his red card against Brest, while a further four players are unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Jordan Ferri, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Jonas Omlin

Suspended: Florent Mollet

Nantes vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Ludovic Blas, Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly, Randal Kolo Muani

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-3): Dimitry Bertaud, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza, Teji Savanier, Damien Le Tallec, Mihailo Ristic, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi

Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction

Montpellier have the firepower to cause Nantes some problems, but the truth is that they have nothing to play for going into this game.

For Nantes, on the other hand, it’s do-or-die, as a win may well be enough for them to avoid the relegation play-off. Also, considering their recent form – as well as Montpellier’s defensive woes – they may be able to pull it off.

Prediction: Nantes 2-0 Montpellier