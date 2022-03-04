Nantes vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Nantes return to league action this weekend and will take on Montpellier at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday in gameweek 27 of the French Ligue 1.

The hosts are enjoying a good run at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against Metz in their last league game and perhaps deserved more from it. They then advanced to their first Coupe de France final in over two decades after beating Monaco on penalties in midweek.

Nantes sit seventh in the league table with 39 points from 26 games. They will be looking to continue their good run this weekend as they push for Europe.

Montpellier have struggled for form of late, losing 4-2 to Rennes in their last league game. They came back from a two-goal deficit to draw level in the first-half before conceding another two in the second-half.

The visitors sit 11th in the Ligue 1, two points behind their weekend hosts. They will now be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Nantes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Nantes and Montpellier. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last year. Montpellier won the game 2-0.

Nantes Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Montpellier Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Nantes vs Montpellier Team News

Nantes

Fabio Da Silva, Marcos Coco and Jean-Kevin Augustin are all injured and will miss Sunday's game as a result.

Injured: Fabio Da Silva, Marcos Coco, Jean-Kevin Augustin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Stephy Mavididi and Pedro Mendes are both injured and are not expected to play at the weekend. Mamadou Sakho and Mihailo Ristic are doubts for the game as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Stephy Mavididi, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont (GK); Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Quentin Merlin; Samuel Moutoussamy, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muan, Ludovic Blas

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin (GK); Junior Sambia, Nicolas Cozza, Thuler, Ambroise Oyongo; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard; Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Valere Germain; Sepe Elye Wahi

Nantes vs Montpellier Prediction

Nantes are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight. They are undefeated in their last nine games on home turf and will be relishing their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Montpellier have lost four of their last five games across all competitions and six of their last eight. They have won only a third of their league games on the road this season and could see defeat at the weekend.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Montpellier

