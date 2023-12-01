Nantes vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Nantes will welcome Nice to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings but managed to arrest their losing run to three games last week, as they played a goalless draw against Le Havre. With just four wins to their name, they are in 11th place in the league table with 15 points to their name.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 games last week, registering a 1-0 win over Toulouse. Terem Moffi scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute, assisted by Morgan Sanson.

They trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by just one point in the league table and will need to avoid dropping points in this match to keep the pressure on the reigning champions.

Nantes vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 94 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 37 wins in this fixture. The visitors have 25 wins to their name and 32 games have ended in stalemates.

The two league meetings between them last season ended in draws.

Nantes are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three defeats and failing to score three times in that period as well.

Nice have kept 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season. No teams across Europe's top five leagues have kept more clean sheets thus far.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last 13 league meetings against the visitors. They have kept just one clean sheet in that period as well.

Nantes vs Nice Prediction

Les Canaris head into the match in poor form, losing three of their last four games. They played out a goalless draw at home last week and will look to avoid a defeat in this match as well. They have suffered four defeats in their last six meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Pierre Aristouy was fired after a poor run of form and Jocelyn Gourvennec will take charge of the club for this match. He will be without the services of Quentin Merlin for the match on account of a hamstring strain. Ignatius Ganago suffered a torn ligament in the draw against Le Havre last week and is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Le Gym have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, keeping eight clean sheets on the spin. They have conceded just four goals in 13 league games thus far and will look to build on their defensive prowess here.

Head coach Francesco Farioli welcomes back Salvatore Sirigu and Jean-Clair Todibo from injuries while Hicham Boudaoui and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are also back after serving their suspensions. Sofiane Diop suffered a fracture last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With PSG not playing until Sunday, the visitors will move to the top of the league table with a win. Considering their current form and the hosts' struggles, a win seems to be on the cards for Nice and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Nantes 0-1 Nice

Nantes vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Terem Moffi to score or assist any time - Yes