Nantes vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Nantes will welcome Nice to Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday for a matchday 31 fixture in Ligue 1.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw at home to Lorient before the international break. Goals in each half from Randal Kolo Muani and Armand Lauriente ensured both sides canceled each other out.

Nice decimated Marseille 3-0 on home soil, with Alexis Claude, Amine Gouiri and Khephren Thuram-Ulien all finding the back of the net in a convincing victory.

The results did not have any impact on the sides' positions in the standings. Nice remained in 11th spot, with 39 points from 30 games to date. Nantes are 19th and need to start picking up points if they are to avoid the drop.

Nantes vs Nice Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 28 occasions in the past. Nantes have a slight advantage with nine victories and 11 draws, while Nice have eight wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when goals from Dante and Khephren Thuram-Ulien helped Nice pick up a 2-1 home victory.

Nice have been in relatively good form of late and are unbeaten in their last four league games. Nantes have also impressed in recent weeks, with just one loss recorded in their last six games.

Nantes form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Nice form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Nantes vs Nice Team News

Nantes

The hosts have two players sidelined through injury. Sebastian Corchia (contracture) and Fabio da Silva (knee) will both be unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for Nantes.

Injuries: Sebastian Corchia, Fabio da Silva

Suspension: None

Nice

Nice have three players sidelined through injury. Hichem Boudaoui (meniscus), Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) and Dante (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended, having received three yellow cards in 10 games. Meanwhile, William Saliba contracted COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.

Injuries: Hichem Boudaoui, Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

COVID-19: William Saliba

Suspension: Morgan Schneiderlin

Nantes vs Nice Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alban Lafont (GK); Nicolas Pallois, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Charles Traore, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Marcus Regis Coco; Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Nice Prdicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez (GK); Hassane Kamara, Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jordan Lotomba; Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Pierre Lees-Melou, Alexis Claude; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Myzianne Maolida

Nantes vs Nice Prediction

Nantes are in desperate need of the points, owing to their precarious position on the table. This will see them go all out for victory, leaving spaces in behind that could potentially be exploited by Nice.

The two sides have porous defenses, which suggests that chances will be created in the game. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Nice