Nantes vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Nantes play host to Nice at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 1 match.

Nantes are coming off two back-to-back losses, while Nice are still unbeaten under new boss Christophe Galtier.

Can the visitors continue their strong start to the campaign with another win or will Nantes claim a vital victory?

Nantes vs Nice Head-to-Head

Nantes struggled greatly in the 2020-21 season and only retained their Ligue 1 status after defeating Ligue 2 side Toulouse in the relegation playoffs.

This season started better for them, as they drew with Monaco and then defeated Metz. Since then, however, back-to-back losses to Rennes and Lyon have moved them down to 12th.

While they haven’t looked as weak as they did last season just yet, alarm bells are probably ringing for them – particularly as they haven’t scored in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Nice pulled off a huge coup this summer by securing the services of manager Christophe Galtier, who won the Ligue 1 title with Lille last season.

The results have been instant, as Nice are still unbeaten, have not conceded a goal, and have two four-goal victories under their belt – including one over Galtier’s former side.

The only black mark on their record is the fact that their match with Marseille was abandoned due to crowd trouble – but even then, Nice were leading at the point the game ended.

Recent results between these sides also favor Nice. They beat Nantes twice last season and have only lost once to them in their last six meetings.

Nantes form guide: D-W-L-L

Nice form guide: D-W-ABN-W

🎙 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗲́ : "Que les joueurs vivent bien ensemble, c'est une bonne chose. Mais pour moi, le plus important est de traduire cette bonne vie de groupe par des résultats sur le terrain."#fcnogcn — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) September 10, 2021

Nantes vs Nice Team News

Nantes

Three players have been ruled out of this game for Nantes, while two more – including striker Kalifa Coulibaly – are doubtful.

Injured: Dennis Appiah, Quentin Merlin, Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: Wylan Cyprien, Kalifa Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Nice

Jordan Lotomba is suspended for Nice, while four players, including former Manchester United man Morgan Schneiderlin, are injured.

Injured: Youcef Atal, Evann Guessand, Morgan Schneiderlin, Alexis Claude Maurice

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Lotomba

🎥 After arriving in Nice this morning, @AndyDelort9 joined straight up with his new team-mates for training!



Welcome to your new home, Andy 😘 pic.twitter.com/58c39dIiHd — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) September 8, 2021

Nantes vs Nice Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Osman Bukari, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Khephren Thuram, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Justin Kluivert, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Nantes vs Nice Prediction

Nantes will be hopeful of breaking their losing run in this game, but it might be tricky for them given Nice’s squad strength and good form.

Most notably, it seems hard to imagine Nantes’ defense keeping out Nice’s dangerous attack for too long, meaning that even if they score, an away win still seems likely.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Nice

