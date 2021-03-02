Nantes vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nantes come up against Reims at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday.
Strugglers Nantes are currently stuck in 19th place, but could climb the table with a win against 13th-placed Reims.
Nantes will be hoping to grab a lifeline with a victory, but Reims will aim to pick up their first win since January.
Nantes vs Reims Head-to-Head
Despite their lowly position in the table, Nantes are unbeaten in their last three games.
Nantes followed a draw with Marseille with another draw against Nimes this weekend. They are now one win away from escaping the drop zone.
However, it’s notable that their win over Angers on 14 February was their first since 8 November. Only bottom club Dijon have won fewer games than them.
Meanwhile, Reims have lost just one of their last seven league games. However, they haven’t been winning either, picking up four draws in their past five matches.
The goals seem to have dried up entirely for Reims, who scored just twice in the month of February. In fact, top scorer Boulaye Dia has not found the net in the league since 9 January.
However, a win here could pull them as high as 11th in the table, and give them an outside bet of European qualification.
The last game between these two sides was a thriller. Reims won a frantic game 3-2 on 16 December.
Nantes form guide: L-L-W-D-D
Reims form guide: L-L-D-D-D
Nantes vs Reims Team News
Nantes
Nantes have three injury concerns for this match. Sebastien Corchia, Fabio and Kalifa Coulibaly are all major doubts.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Sebastien Corchia, Fabio, Kalifa Coulibaly
Suspended: None
Reims
Incredibly, as of the time of writing, Reims have no players unavailable for this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Nantes vs Reims Predicted XI
Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Imran Louza, Andrei Girotto, Abdoulaye Toure, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani
Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro, Nathanael Mbuku, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia
Nantes vs Reims Prediction
This is a tricky one to call, primarily because of how toothless Reims have been in front of goal in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Nantes have shown a slight upturn in form, but it may not be enough for them to overcome a Reims side with a very solid defense.
If Reims’ forward line can find some form, then they can win this one, but a draw feels more likely.
Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Reims