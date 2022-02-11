Nantes vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Nantes take on Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes are currently in 10th position in the league table, while Reims are slightly lower in 14th, although just five points separate them.

Can Nantes continue their strong campaign, or will Reims close the gap on their opponents this weekend?

Nantes vs Reims Head-to-Head

After a disastrous 2020-21 campaign, Nantes have improved much during the current season, and nine wins from their first 23 games have them firmly entrenched in the mid-table area.

However, after a three-game winning streak in December, Nantes have found things trickier since the beginning of 2021.

They have now won just one of their last four league games – a 4-2 victory over Lorient on January 23 – and most recently fell at the hands of Strasbourg.

Nantes have moved into the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, though – giving them a solid outside chance of lifting a trophy at the end of the season.

Reims, meanwhile, broke a four-match winless run last weekend by hammering struggling Bordeaux 5-0. It was their best win of the campaign thus far.

Oscar Garcia’s side have only won six of their 23 games thus far, but their solid defense has meant that they’ve never dropped into proper trouble.

Indeed, Reims have conceded just 27 goals thus far – less than eight of the 13 sides that sit above them in the table.

The last time these sides met saw Reims run out 3-1 winners, and in fact, Nantes have beaten them just once in their past six meetings.

Nantes form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Reims form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Nantes vs Reims Team News

Nantes

Nantes should have a fully-fit squad for this match as the players who were away at the AFCON should have returned to the club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims

Reims still have some major injury concerns going into this game, with no fewer than eight players looking likely to miss out here.

Injured: Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, Jens Cajuste, Andreaw Gravillon, Moussa Doumbia, Valon Berisha, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Reims Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (5-4-1): Alban Lafont, Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Quentin Merlin, Randal Kolo Muani, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas

Reims predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Maxime Busi, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Bradley Locko, Azor Matusiwa, Marshall Munetsi, Mitchell van Bergen, Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike

Nantes vs Reims Prediction

This is a tricky one to call as Reims have so many first-team players out, but they have definitely been in better form than their hosts and are coming off a huge win over Bordeaux.

Nantes should have the ability to cause them problems, as they have a full strength squad to call upon, but Reims will bring so much momentum in that they might pull through anyway.

Expect a tight away win here.

Prediction: Nantes 0-1 Reims

Edited by Peter P