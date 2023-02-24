Nantes vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Nantes host Rennes at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to end their three-game winless run in all competitions and revive their campaign.

After beating Lorient 1-0 in the league earlier this month, the Canaries drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Europa League, lost 3-1 to Lens in the top flight before going 3-0 at home to the Bianconeri in the second leg, which ended their European campaign.

On the league front, Antoine Kombouaré's side have accumulated only 28 points from 24 games and sit in 13th position, eight places below their next opponents.

Rennes have had a wonderful campaign but that appears to have fizzled out lately, losing thrice from their last five games to remain stuck in fifth position in the table.

Les Rennais beat Clermont Foot last time out in the league as a double from Arnaud Kalimuendo secured a 2-0 victory.

Bruno Génésio's side followed that up with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League on Thursday, but eventually lost 5-4 on penalties as the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Nantes vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 previous clashes between the sides, with Rennes beating Nantes 19 times and losing on 13 occasions.

Rennes have beaten Nantes in their last two encounters, including a 3-0 win this season, and won five of their last seven clashes.

Nantes are unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 games at home against Rennes, having won none of the previous nine.

Nantes have lost two of their last four Ligue 1 games, as many as in their previous 11.

Rennes have won five and lost five of their last 10 league games, having gone the previous 10 undefeated.

Nantes have lost only two of their last 15 top-flight games at home - against PSG (3-0) in September 2022 and versus Marseille (2-0) on 1 February 2023.

Nantes vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes are looking to complete the league double over Nantes but their latest form doesn't hold them in good stead.

While Nantes haven't particularly covered themselves in glory either, they could take advantage of Rennes' slump in form and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Rennes

Nantes vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

