Nantes vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Nantes will host Stade Rennais at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their season, with an inability to score goals leaving the side 14th in the table, just three points above rock-bottom after the opening four games.

They were beaten 1-0 by OGC Nice in their last match and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Stade Rennais, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but continue to make an early push for the continental places. They beat 10-man Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 in their game at the weekend, finding themselves a goal down at the break before a red card to their opponents in the 75th minute saw Les Rennais grow in confidence and ultimately come from behind to secure all three points.

The visitors sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with seven points from four matches and will be looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Nantes vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 99th meeting between the two clubs. Nantes have won 41 of their previous matchups while Rennes have won 33 times, with their other 24 contests ending level.

The visitors have won all but one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Nantes are the lowest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season, with just one goal scored in four games.

Rennais have conceded six goals in Ligue 1 this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Nantes vs Stade Rennais Prediction

La Maison Jaune have lost seven of their last eight games since pre-season. They have, however, won two of their last three home league matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of four games this season. They have struggled for results on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat this Saturday.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Stade Rennais

Nantes vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

