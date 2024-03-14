Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Nantes will host Strasbourg at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves fighting for survival in Ligue 1. They were beaten 2-0 by recently rejuvenated Olympique Marseille in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Nantes sit 16th in the league table with just 25 points from 25 games. They are one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Saturday.

Strasbourg have not fared much better than their opponents this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Monaco last time out, holding on to the sole point before their opponents scored a deserved winner in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 87 meetings between Nantes and Strasbourg. The hosts have won 43 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

The Canaries have scored 23 goals in the French top flight this season. Only Metz (22) and last-placed Clermont Foot (17) have scored fewer.

Only two of Strasbourg's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Nantes have picked up 12 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Metz (9) and Clermont (7) have managed fewer.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost three of their last four games. They have lost their last six home games on the bounce and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Strasbourg are without a win in their last six games across all competitions, with five of those games ending in defeat. They are winless in their last four away matches but should pick up a point against a fellow struggling side on Saturday.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Strasbourg

Nantes vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)