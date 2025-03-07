Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9 2025

Nantes face off with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Nantes are currently in 14th place, and a bad result here would see them sucked very much into the relegation dog fight. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have been slowly ascending the table recently and now sit in 7th. A win here could move them into European contention.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Nantes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg have won their last two matches with Nantes and have come out on top in four of their last six meetings. They have also not lost in any of their last six visits to the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes' last game saw them fall 2-0 to Marseille in what was always a difficult match for them. They have now lost three of their last four matches, although those three losses were their first of 2025.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, defeated Auxerre in an away match last weekend, taking their current unbeaten run to four matches. More impressively, this run has seen them keep four clean sheets, too.

Only the bottom three sides have conceded more goals than Nantes, who have leaked 42 this season. More worryingly, they have conceded 12 in their last four games.

Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha remains one of Ligue 1's form players. He's now scored eleven goals this season, putting him joint 5th in the scoring table. He's scored eight of those goals in his last nine games.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Based purely on form, this should be a straightforward game for Strasbourg, who already have a strong record against Nantes.

Not only have the home side been leaking goals badly recently, they've also struggled for any real traction overall this season.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, have slowly climbed the table, have not conceded a goal in four games, and have one of Ligue 1's form players in Emanuel Emegha.

Nantes can't be counted out, as they did upset Marseille recently, but it's hard to see them getting anything from this game.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Strasbourg

Nantes vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Emanuel Emegha to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Emegha has scored eight goals in his last nine games).

Tip 3: Strasbourg to score at least two goals - Yes (Strasbourg have scored at least two goals in their last four visits to Nantes).

