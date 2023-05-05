Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Nantes and Strasbourg square off at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a nail-biting Ligue 1 bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday (May 7). Both sides have endured underwhelming campaigns and are separated by just one point and one place at the bottom end of the standings.

Nantes were left empty-handed in a 2-0 loss against Stade Brestois at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Wednesday. Before that, Les Canaris’ dreams of retaining their 2021-22 Coupe de France title were dashed in the last hurdle, as they suffered a 5-1 hammering against Toulouse in the final on April 29.

Antoine Kombouare’s side have now gone five games without a win across competitions, losing thrice, since seeing off Olympique Lyon 1-0 in the cup semi-finals on April 5.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against ten-man Lyon at the Stade de la Meinau. Before that, Frederic Antonetti’s men picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season, edging out Ajaccio and Stade Reims respectively.

With 32 points from 33 games, Strasbourg are 16th in Ligue 1, only above 17th-placed Nantes in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 14 wins from the last 26 meetings, Nantes boast a superior record in the fixture.

Strasbourg have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Antonetti’s men are unbeaten in four visits to the Stade de la Beaujoire, claiming three wins ince a 1-0 loss in May 2018.

Nantes are winless in ten Ligue 1 games, losing six since mid-February.

Strasbourg have managed just one win in seven away games, losing four since the start of February.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction

With just five games to go, Nantes and Strasbourg find themselves in a relegation dogfight and will be desperate for all three points. While Strasbourg are the more in-form team, Kombouare’s men have home advantage and should force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Nantes 1-1 Strasbourg

Nantes vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Nantes' and Strasbourg’s last five games respectively)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of thei last ten clashes between the two sides.)

