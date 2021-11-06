Nantes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Nantes play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes currently reside in ninth place, while Strasbourg sit two spots above them in seventh.

Which of these two sides will come out on top this weekend?

Nantes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

With five wins on the board already this season, it doesn’t look like Nantes will repeat the struggles of 2020-21.

They did lose to Montpellier last weekend, but before that they’d only lost once in six games.

Nantes’ defense has been surprisingly solid so far this season, with only four sides conceding fewer goals than them.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg moved up into seventh place last weekend thanks to a thumping 4-0 win over Lorient.

They have now lost just twice since September 12th, and have only been defeated by some of Ligue 1’s better teams this season.

Goals have been Strasbourg’s big strength, as they have scored 22 thus far - with only two sides managing more.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with Strasbourg winning four of the last six and Nantes taking the other two.

Nantes form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Strasbourg form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Nantes vs Strasbourg Team News

Nantes

Sebastian Corchia is suspended for Nantes, while three other players are out with injuries.

Injured: Quentin Merlin

Doubtful: Ludovic Blas, Osman Bukari

Suspended: Sebastien Corchia

Strasbourg

Three players look likely to miss out on this game for Strasbourg, with South African Lebo Mothiba certain to be absent.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Kevin Gameiro, Karol Fila

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Roli Pereira De Sa, Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Sanjin Prcic, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be an exciting match between two of Ligue 1’s more dangerous attacking sides.

It should be a difficult match to predict, with both sides more than capable of hurting the other when they are in form.

However, it’s hard to see either keeping a clean sheet, and we expect the encounter to end in a high scoring draw.

Prediction: Nantes 2-2 Strasbourg

Edited by Peter P