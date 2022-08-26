Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

Nantes face off against newly-promoted Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

The hosts are looking for their first win of the 2022-23 campaign, as they’ve picked up just two points from their opening three games thus far, while Toulouse will be hoping to keep up their good form, having won one and drawn two matches.

Shorn of Randal Kolo Muani, who was their top scorer in the league last season, Nantes have struggled for goals thus far. However, boss Antoine Kombouare will be hopeful of turning things around quickly after leading his side to victory in the Coupe de France last season.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have shown no issues in front of goal, as they’ve already scored five. The fact that they’ve adjusted so well to Ligue 1 so far, despite adding just four new players to their squad, bodes well for their campaign.

Nantes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Nantes picked up a win in Ligue 1 was on May 11, as they failed to win their last two matches of the 2021-22 campaign and have failed to achieve a victory thus far in the current season.

Despite this, Nantes’ recent home record is excellent, as they have tasted defeat in just one of their last 12 games at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The last time these sides faced off was in the Ligue 1 relegation play-off at the end of the 2020-21 season. Nantes lost 0-1 at home in the two-legged tie, but won 1-2 at Toulouse to retain their top flight status.

After scoring 11 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, Toulouse forward Rafael Ratao has already scored two goals in his first three Ligue 1 games.

Toulouse are one of just seven Ligue 1 sides to currently have a positive goal difference, and only three sides have scored more goals than them.

Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction

Based on their performances last season, Nantes have the capability to win this match, but based on their form, they may find it hard going.

The hosts do have an excellent record at home, but they’ve struggled greatly for goals in their first three matches while Toulouse have taken to Ligue 1 like a duck to water without any issues.

With that considered, then, while a home win wouldn’t be a surprise, the prediction is a tight victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Toulouse

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Nantes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Toulouse win

Tip 2: Rafael Ratao to score for Toulouse – YES (Ratao has scored two in his last three Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – YES (Nantes have a strong home record while Toulouse have an excellent attack).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P