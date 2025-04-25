Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27 2025

Nantes take on Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Nantes are in 14th place right now, but being just four points away from the relegation play-off spot, they still need to tread carefully over their last few games. Toulouse, meanwhile, are in 12th, three points ahead of their hosts.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Nantes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these two sides have been mixed. Of the last six meetings, Nantes have won twice, Toulouse twice, and there have been two draws. Interestingly, both of the drawn matches - including one earlier this season - ended goalless.

Nantes' last game saw them pick up a surprising point against champions Paris St. Germain, as they scored a late equaliser through midfielder Douglas Augusto. Curiously, the match was Nantes' first draw since January 26.

Toulouse continued their woeful run of form in their last match, as they were defeated by strugglers Reims and were reduced to ten men in the process. The loss was their fifth in a row, and they have now failed to win a game since March 2.

Nantes have drawn ten matches this season, more than any other side in Ligue 1. While they currently sit in 14th place, they have actually suffered fewer defeats than three of the teams above them, including Toulouse.

Toulouse have not scored a massive amount of goals, but their defence has been generally solid. With 39 goals conceded, they actually have a better defensive record than Marseille, who are currently sitting in second place in the table.

Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction

On paper, this looks like a very close game to call. Both of these sides should be just about safe, although Nantes could probably do with the points more than Toulouse.

That, in fact, could prove to make the difference here. Nantes picked up a very good point against PSG in their last match, while Toulouse's form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks with a string of losses.

Add in Nantes' home advantage, then, and this could prove to be a much-needed win for them.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Toulouse

Nantes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Nantes' last three home games with Toulouse).

Tip 3: Nantes to win via one goal - Yes (Toulouse have lost their last three matches by a single-goal margin).

