Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Reigning champions Nantes will square off against Toulouse in the 2023 Coupe de France final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Nantes recorded a 1-0 win over Lyon in the semi-finals thanks to Ludovic Blas' second-half winner to secure a place in back-to-back finals for the first time in their history.

Toulouse are in the final of the competition for the first time in history as goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal and Farès Chaïbi helped them defeat Annecy 2-1 earlier this month.

Nantes were held to a 2-2 draw by Troyes in Ligue 1 on Sunday as they remained winless in the league since February. Toulouse recorded a 1-0 away win over Lorient in their league outing on Sunday, with Aboukhlal scoring the winning goal in the 68th minute of the game.

Coupe de France @coupedefrance



Récapitulatif des 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 des 2 finalistes dans cette 106e édition de la



Qui sortira vainqueur de ce dernier combat ? ⚔️ 𝐉-𝟐 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞Récapitulatif des 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 des 2 finalistes dans cette 106e édition de la #CoupeDeFrance Qui sortira vainqueur de ce dernier combat ? ⚔️ 𝐉-𝟐 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 ⏳Récapitulatif des 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 des 2 finalistes dans cette 106e édition de la #CoupeDeFrance 🏆Qui sortira vainqueur de ce dernier combat ? ⚔️ https://t.co/O3NApFMRtA

Nantes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 66 times in all competitions since 1963 and have met just twice in Coupe de France thus far. Nantes have been the better side in these meetings with 27 wins, though Toulouse are not far behind with 20 wins. The spoils have been shared 19 times between them.

Nantes have won five of the last seven meetings between the two teams, with the visitors recording wins in the other two games.

Nantes have won both of the Coupe de France meetings against Toulouse.

Toulouse have outscored the reigning champions 14-6 in the five games in the Coupe de France this season. Nantes have the upper hand in defense, conceding just twice while Toulouse have conceded four goals.

Nantes have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven meetings against Toulouse.

Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Canaris have seen over 2.5 goals in just one of their five games in the Coupe de France this season. They won the final 1-0 against Lens last year, so they might endure a low-scoring outing in this match.

Le Téfécé have enjoyed a free-scoring run in the competition thus far and will be hoping to continue that form in the title decider. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five meetings against the reigning champions.

Despite a poor run in Ligue 1 this season, Nantes have looked good in the Coupe de France. Toulouse are making their first appearance in the final while this is the 10th final for Nantes. Experience comes in handy in high-stakes games like this one and with that in mind, we back Nantes to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Toulouse.

Nantes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Blas to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes