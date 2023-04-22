Nantes vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023

Nantes host Troyes at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are not having a great season compared to their exploits last campaign, when they finished in ninth spot. Nantes are 15th, a place above the drop zone, level on 31 points with Brest. However, they hope to mount a successful defence of their Coupe de France title against Toulouse this month.

La Maison Jaune will qualify for the UEFA Europa League if they win the Coupe de France, bypassing qualification via Ligue 1. However, they remain in a relegation scrap and need to finish strongly in order to escape the drop. Their recent form of one win in five games doesn't inspire much confidence.

Troyes, meanwhile, are on the cusp of relegation, which is looking inevitable. They're among four teams in the drop zone, sitting 18th with 21 points. Although it’s still technically possible to salvage their season, there's very little likelihood of that happening, considering their poor recent form.

ESTAC have won only four of their 31 games, losing 18. They're winless in 15 games and have suffered four defeats in their last five - including their last three. However, they could take confidence from their last two clashes with Nantes, which ended in a draw and a win for Troyes.

Nantes vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games with Troyes.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home clashes with Troyes.

Nantes have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Troyes have lost their last road games.

Nantes have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Troyes have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Nantes – L-D-W-L-D; Troyes – L-L-L-D-L.

Nantes vs Troyes Prediction

The hosts’ leading lights in attack have been Mostafa Mohamed and Ludovic Blas, who have scored eight and seven times respectively and have three assists apiece. Moses Simon has five goals and four assists.

Two players are unavailable for selection, but that cannot explain the visitors’ poor season. Mama Balde has scored 11 times, while Rony Lopes boasts five. Nantes come in as the favourites, based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nantes 3-1 Troyes

Nantes vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nantes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nantes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Troyes to score - Yes

