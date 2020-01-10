Napoli ready to sell Kalidou Koulibaly, Solskjaer makes Bruno Fernandes decision and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 10th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. We look at the best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines today. The biggest name linked with a move to Old Trafford today is Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli ready to negotiate for Koulibaly

Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their pursuit to sign Kalidou Koulibaly after it was revealed that Napoli are ready to negotiate a January deal for the Senegalese defender, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Red Devils are facing an injury crisis at the club with Harry Maguire joining the injured players' list. Manager OIe Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to sign a top-quality central defender this month and Koulibaly is on top of his wishlist.

Napoli want at least £100million for the 28-year-old defender who has fallen out with the club following Carlo Ancelotti's unceremonious exit earlier in the season.

Solskjaer and Phelan getting serious about Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have opened talks with Bruno Fernandes over a possible January transfer from Sporting Lisbon, reports Daily Mail. The report claims that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the assistant manager Mike Phelan were in Portugal midweek to see Bruno Fernandes play live and were very impressed.

Sporting Lisbon are also ready to sell their star midfielder as they believe this is the right time to cash in on their most prized asset. Bruno, 25 has scored 13 goals in 24 games this season and is available for a reported fee of £59.7million.

Raiola fails to sign Marcus Rashford as his client

The controversial agent Mino Raiola has failed to convince Marcus Rashford in becoming his new client despite holding a meeting with the Manchester United striker. According to Daily Star, Raiola and his team sat with Rashford earlier in the week to discuss the possibility of a future partnership where Raiola would take care of Rashford's market value.

It is believed that Raiola did not approach Rashford trying to instigate a transfer move away from Old Trafford. However, Rashford did not agree to the terms and said no to the proposed offer. One reckons Rashford declined the offer because he is aware of the negative impression Raiola has at Old Trafford with Paul Pogba and more recently Jesse Lingard being managed by the Italian.

Chong agrees terms with Juventus

Juventus have agreed personal terms with the Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, according to reports from Tuttosport. Chong, 20 has openly claimed that there has not been any contract offer for him and he is considering an immediate exit from Old Trafford.

Juventus have offered Chong a contract worth £30k-per-week and the winger is ready to join the Serie A champions this month. The last time a youngster left Manchester United to sign for Juventus was Paul Pogba and Red Devils ended up re-signing Pogba in a whopping £90million deal.